A Teenager's Tragic Loss Sparks Debate: Are Protein Shakes For All?

The tragic death of a UK teenager after consuming a protein shake raises concerns about the safety and necessity of dietary supplements. This incident prompts the question: Are dietary supplements suitable for everyone? Let’s explore the potential risks and benefits of dietary supplements and their appropriateness for individuals.

What are the Do’s and Don’ts before consuming them?

There have been drastic increase in the cases of rare and genetic disease in our country as well as globally , therefore one should be cognisant about their health condition and follow personalised nutrition advice . In this case the teenager was suffering from a rare genetic disorder called ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency which requires a specialized diet advice but to gain and build muscle the boy resorted to protein shake by not considering the restrictive diet which resulted in increased levels of ammonia in the blood stream.

We presume that nutrition supplements are safe and self administer without the advice from qualified dietitian rather fall prey for the advertisements or anecdotal reports from nutrition quacks . One should have a thorough insight on supplements such as protein powders/shakes, vitamins, minerals, and iron supplements , it’s composition to supply nutrients that could be missing from one’s daily diet, support immunity and also improve one’s overall health. There are certain supplements like multivitamin vitamin B12, vitamins B, C, and E that are helpful and enhance one’s health. Calcium and folic acid (iron) pills for women during pregnancy and post-40 years are advisable. Anything in excess can result in toxicity.

While it is convenient to switch on pills or shakes, consuming any dietary supplement without medical guidance but consider yourself unique and respect your body by seeking an advise based on your health condition rather copying the advice given someone.

Since dietary supplements are additional food supplements and there are safe , medically tested products are available and verified by experts but most of them are not supported by scientific research and they may have side effects. Concluding whether one needs additional supplements and understanding the pros and cons of a product is significant. It is recommended to consult a medical practitioner on if it is required, and if so what should be the dosage and also share with the doctor if you are on any other medications. Listing below some of the do’s while consuming protein powder:

1. Read the labels, composition and talk to a qualified dietitian

2. Buy products from reliable sources.

3. If protein supplement is added then consider to balance nutrient sources from your natural diet to ensure your weight is managed.

One should regard dietary supplements as an add on to their natural sources of food and not consider supplements as a substitute for proper nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices. Along with food supplements, it is imperative to engage in physical activity and manage stress levels.