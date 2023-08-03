Aaj Ka Panchang, August 3, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 3, 2023: The Dwitiya Tithi and Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Thursday, August 3, according to Drik Panchang. Both Krishna Dwitiya and Krishna Tritiya are considered favourable and are included in the shubh muhurat timings as they bring good luck for various activities. On this day, there’s a Hindu festival called Aadi Perukku. To have a successful and blessed day, it’s important to understand the importance of these lunar days and know the right timings for different activities. This will assist in guaranteeing that all proceeds smoothly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 3

The sun is expected to rise at 5:43 AM and set at 7:11 PM. As for the moon, it is expected to rise at 8:44 PM and set at 7:11 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 3

The Dwitiya Tithi is likely to last until 4:16 PM. After that, Tritiya Tithi will begin. In terms of Nakshatra, Dhanishtha is predicted to prevail up to 9:56 AM, followed by another favorable Nakshatra called Shatabhisha. On this day, the moon is predicted in the Kumbha Rashi (Aquarius). Meanwhile, the sun is anticipated to be in the Karka Rashi (Cancer).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 3

The Brahma Muhurta is predicted from 4:19 AM to 5:01 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is expected between 4:40 AM and 5:43 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, which is good for various tasks, is anticipated from 7:11 PM to 7:32 PM. Another auspicious time called Vijaya Muhurta is scheduled from 2:42 PM to 3:36 PM. The Nishita Muhurta is predicted to occur from 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM on August 4.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 3

The Rahu Kalam is expected from 2:08 PM to 3:49 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is anticipated between 5:43 AM and 7:24 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is slated to occur from 9:05 AM to 10:46 AM. The Varjyam Muhurata is expected from 4:18 PM to 5:42 PM. Another inauspicious time, Bhadra is predicted between 2:28 AM and 5:44 AM on August 04. The Baana Muhurta suggests the presence of Roga from 12:26 AM on August 4 throughout the night.