Aaliyah Kashyap and Fiancé Shane Gregorie Look Picture-Perfect in Whites For Their Engagement 

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Anurag Kashyap, and her fiancé Shane Gregoire got engaged in May of this year. In Mumbai, the couple organised an engagement celebration for their close friends today. Aaliyah and Shane both opted for white and silver attires. The starlet looked stunning in a white lehenga with floral appliques.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Shane Gregoire, her longtime boyfriend, had proposed to her when they were on a romantic vacation in Bali, Indonesia. The stunning photographs of their proposal have millions of people in awe. A few months prior, the pair could be seen joyfully preparing for their engagement ceremony, to be held in Mumbai in accordance with customary procedures. Then, Aaliyah had published a video on her YouTube account describing the difficulties she had finding the right attire for her wedding.

On July 6, 2023, Aaliyah Kashyap published a video in which she and Shane Gregoire went dress shopping. They announced on their YouTube account that they selected renowned fashion designer Anita Dongre for their big day. In the video, Aaliyah can be seen trying on lovely lehengas with intricate embroidery. She did not divulge which outfit she had picked, but she did state that she will be attending her engagement in a white lehenga. “I am not showing it in the vlog, you will see it on the day. But I think the white one", she mentioned.

ALSO READ: Aaliyah Kashyap To Donne a White Anita Dongre Lehenga on Her Engagement Day

For those who don’t know, Aaliyah flaunted her romantic proposal on Instagram on May 20, 2023, by posting several pictures of it. Pictures of the couple’s joyful moments as well as Aaliyah’s magnificent diamond engagement ring were featured. In the pictures, she was wearing a midi dress with ruffled sleeves and different designs, and she looked stylish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

She captioned the image she posted, “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."