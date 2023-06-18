Aamir Khan Keeps It Casual As Always At Karan Deol's Reception, Watch Video

Aamir Khan is the epitome of keeping it simple and casual and yet he always knows how to make a solid statement. The actor who does not attend too many parties in a year, made an appearance at Karan Deol’s much-anticipated wedding reception. He was all smiles as he posed before the paparazzi at the reception venue.

One might think, how does he always ace such casual looks like a pro? Well, a lot of it has to do with his debonair personality and his amazing charm. Check out this video if you have missed out on his look-

Aamir opted for a brown cotton/khadi shirt that had subtle brown-on-brown embroidery on it. He folded up his sleeves and that actually made him look extremely relatable because he seemed to be beating the heat like an absolute superhero in a comfortable and breathable fabric.

Brown and blue are an underrated combination that no one generally talks about but Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood always does things differently and so he paired up the two colours for this grand occasion. Amir wore simple blue denim to the reception and trust us when we say, he carried it with utmost suave.

In terms of his footwear, the actor aced it in classic black boots which to an extent proved that this look is quite well thought off considering the tone that he has maintained in his attire. Both brown and black are dark colours and broke that tonality by choosing blue denim for this appearance.

Aamir of course did not accessorise much but his black-rimmed glasses looked spectacularly well with the overall look. His hair was pulled back with the support of a thin hairband and his moustache was pointed on both ends making him look incredibly handsome.