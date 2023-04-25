Abbey Falls To Tadiandamol Peak, Best Tourist Spots To Visit In Coorg

Summer is that time of the year when the scorching heat of the sun will make it difficult for you to step outside. The only respite that you are going to get is through sipping cold beverages. The summer season also calls for much-awaited vacations, during which most of us embark on a trip to a hilly station. If you too are planning on visiting the mountains this summer, then do add Coorg to your bucket list. Coorg in Karnataka is recognised for its picturesque landscapes. Here are some best tourist spots to visit while in Coorg.

Abbey Falls

Abbey Falls’ water cascade, which descends from a cliff, offers a breathtaking sight to witness. You pass past unique coffee, cardamom, pepper, and other spice plantations on the hike to the falls. Even though swimming in the falls is no longer permitted, there is a bridge over it, so you may still admire its magnificence.

Tadiandamol Peak

The tallest and second-highest mountain peak in Coorg is Tadiandamol. The unmatched vista from the top is what draws the majority of trekkers to this location. Tadiandamol Trek is a great choice for explorers and travel enthusiasts who want to witness gorgeous surroundings.

Namdroling Monastery

To experience spirituality like never before, do visit the famous Namdroling Monastery in Coorg. As seen by the intricately-carved temple tower and magnificent walls on the exterior that are meticulously and exquisitely adorned with murals, the Namdroling Monastery contains some exceptional examples of Tibetan architecture and artwork.

Raja’s Seat

Raja’s Seat is a lush green garden having an elevation that overlooks the breathtaking valleys. It is a well-liked spot to watch the sunrise and sunset. Raja’s Seat, which is dotted with numerous flowers and expertly crafted into making artificial fountains, is a popular picnic location for visitors. Your kids can ride a toy train as well, with the musical fountains being a special attraction.

Iruppu Falls

The Iruppu Falls in Coorg is a beautiful waterfall, running down the Brahmagiri Mountain Range. Tourists travel here to bask in the beauty of the stunning scenery, the magnificence of the falls, and the location’s religious significance. The renowned Shiva temple Rameshwara is located on the way to the spectacular falls. From these falls, which are situated on a beautiful, green mountain slope, a forest trail leads to the Brahmagiri Peak.

