Abhay Deol Looks Incredibly Hot And Dapper As Always In A Tuxedo, See Photos

Abhay Deol has always had a great sartorial sense, no matter what he does or where he is going, he makes sure to put his best fashion foot forward. From sporting the most casual looks to donning the most stellar formal wear, the actor does it all with the utmost ease and he definitely aces all the looks too. Just as he likes to experiment with his roles in films, Abhay definitely enjoys having a little fun with his clothes too.

Every now and then the actor takes to his social media accounts to share swoon-worthy pictures of himself. Recently, he put out a few pictures of himself that set the internet on fire. In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Abhay sported a fantastic tuxedo from the shelves of Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. The suit was tailored to fit and the actor’s debonair personality definitely added to the aura of the ensemble. He seemed at ease in the outfit he was wearing which enhanced the kind of vibe that he was aiming for. For all those who believe that Abhay definitely looks the best in formal wear, you would be happy to know that you are right because most netizens agree with the statement.

The blazer of the tux featured a pattern detailing which was extremely subtle and hence balanced the look perfectly well. The pristine white shirt and that black bow- a definite match made in heaven. Abhay carried the look incredibly well, his height compliments literally anything that he wears which is an added point but his charm is also at play and fans really love that.

Abhay completed the look with simple black footwear which was indeed the right choice for the look. Styled by Ayesha Khanna, the actor looked absolutely flawless!