Acidity To Insomnia, 5 Health Hazards Of Excess Tea Consumption

In India, the majority of people are addicted to tea. Our morning seems incomplete if we don’t have tea in the first place. We have made it a habit to consume this drink, be it at any time of the day. Do you know excessive tea consumption can lead to severe health problems? Especially pregnant women should avoid having tea. Today, we will tell you all the adverse effects of consuming excessive tea.

Bad effect on mental health - According to a news article published in Healthline, people should not drink more than three or four cups of tea daily. This is because tea contains an excessive amount of caffeine. Overindulging in caffeine can lead to adverse effects on the body, such as triggering headaches, causing muscle tension, and increasing feelings of anxiety. Consuming too much tea can also cause nervousness. It can also have a significant impact on your mental well-being.

Harmful for pregnant women - Pregnant women should be cautious about consuming excessive amounts of tea as it may pose a potential risk to their unborn baby. High caffeine intake from tea can lead to complications such as miscarriage or premature birth, making it important to limit caffeine intake during pregnancy.

Difficulty in sleeping - Excessive consumption of tea can also cause sleep problems. Lack of sleep can lead to problems like mental stress, dark circles, and anxiety. Caffeine can negatively affect your sleep pattern. Consuming caffeine in the tea up to six hours before bedtime can lead to poorer quality sleep, ultimately affecting your overall health and well-being.

Harmful for the intestines: Excessive consumption of tea is also harmful to the intestines. Excessive consumption raises the risk of intestinal damage due to which there may be a problem with digestion. This may also lead to other health-related problems.

Acidity - People often consume tea first thing in the morning, even on an empty stomach. This should be avoided, as the metabolism process slows down. This can cause gas and stomach irritation. Along with this, it can also cause weakness in the body. That’s why one should avoid having tea on an empty stomach.

You may replace your normal tea with herbal teas or green tea, this minimises the harmful effect on your body and keeps it healthy.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing it, contact the concerned expert.)

