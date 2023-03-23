Green beans are a type of legume loaded with essential nutrients and health-promoting properties. Did you know that there are more than 130 varieties of green beans? This vegetable is packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals that can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart ailments and diabetes. One of the key benefits of green beans is their high fibre content essential for maintaining digestive health and can help prevent constipation and other gastrointestinal issues. Green beans are also low in calories, making them an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight. Additionally, they are a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like potassium and magnesium.

Now, actress Bhagyashree has shared her own recipe for green beans. Apart from her fitness and travel blogs, the actress often shares nutritional food recipes on social media. Recently, Bhagyashree shared a simple vegetable recipe of green beans with her fans, which is healthy and beneficial for our health in many ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

People commented on the video shared by Bhagyashree. One user wrote, “Your voice is still the same Ma’am as in Maine Pyaar Kiya", while another one wrote, “Very nice."

Ingredients

- Oil

- 1 teaspoon cumin (Jeera)

- 1 teaspoon carom seeds (Ajwain)

- pinch of asafoetida (hing)

- 2 chopped green chilli

- Salt to taste

- 1 teaspoon sugar

- 1 teaspoon coriander powder

- 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

- Grated coconut

- 300g chopped beans

To make fresh green beans, first of all, cut and wash 300 grams of beans. Now turn on the gas and place the pan on it. Now put a little oil in it and add one teaspoon of cumin, a pinch of asafoetida, and 2 chopped green chillies. Now stir it well. Now add chopped beans to it and mix well. Now add a pinch of sugar to keep its green colour intact and add salt as per taste. When it cooks a little, add one teaspoon of coriander powder and one teaspoon of red chilli powder to it. Let it cook for 5 minutes. No need to cover it. Then put grated coconut on it. Your green beans and stir-fried vegetables are ready. Serve it hot.

So, why not try adding green beans to your next meal and reap the benefits of this superfood?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here