Actress Chhavi Mittal Says She Hasn't Used Sunscreen In 30 Years, Sparks Debate

Sunscreen is being seen as a staple in skincare routines, offering protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays. It acts as a barrier, absorbing and reflecting the UV radiation before it penetrates our skin, thereby reducing the risk of damage. Regular application has been widely endorsed by dermatologists and skincare experts worldwide, primarily due to its ability to prevent sunburn, premature aging, and the development of skin cancer. However, amidst the vast array of skincare advice, a surprising revelation emerged when famous TV actress and wellness advocate Chhavi Mittal revealed that she hasn’t used sunscreen in 30 years, relying solely on coconut oil for sun protection.

Chhavi shared a bikini-clad video of herself from a stunning beach in Phuket. Accompanying the mesmerizing visuals, she boldly shared, “I haven’t used sunscreen in the last 30 years,” and showed her reliance on only coconut oil for sun protection, alongside a video of herself applying coconut on her arms and legs.

Soon after, several social media users flocked to the comment section to educate Chhavi, emphasizing that coconut oil inadequately shields against the majority of harmful UVA and UVB rays that one encounters while being exposed to the sun. Contrary to claims made by health bloggers, scientific studies consistently reach a unanimous conclusion: it is not safe to rely on coconut oil as a form of sunblock.

In response to the comments challenging her unconventional approach, Chhavi confidently questioned, “Who are these health bloggers? Pray tell. And do the scientific studies tell you about the harmful effects of sunblock? I would, but I am not a health blogger. Besides, social media is all about sharing your experiences and that’s what I do. Whether scientific studies prove it or not.”

As the discussion continued, another user inquired whether applying coconut oil in the sun would darken or tan the skin. Chhavi promptly clarified, stating “No, not more. Only as much as sunscreen. Sunscreen doesn’t avoid tanning. Coconut oil will also make you tan but the skin will not peel or get dry.”

Well, Chhavi Mittal’s decision to forgo sunscreen in favour of coconut oil showcases the diverse perspectives and choices available when it comes to sun protection. While coconut oil can offer some benefits, it is important to recognise its limitations as a standalone sun protection measure.

Studies have shown that coconut oil has a natural sun protection factor (SPF) of around 4-6, which is significantly lower than the recommended minimum SPF of 30. Consequently, relying solely on coconut oil may leave the skin vulnerable to sunburn and long-term damage caused by prolonged exposure to UV rays.

Some individuals may find coconut oil to be sufficient for their sun protection needs but it is crucial to exercise caution and adopt a well-rounded approach that includes other sun protection measures. Experts emphasise the importance of combining multiple forms of sun protection to maximize its effectiveness.

In addition to sunscreen or natural alternatives like coconut oil, incorporating physical barriers such as hats, sunglasses and seeking shade during peak sun hours can provide an extra layer of protection against the sun’s harmful rays. This comprehensive approach ensures a more comprehensive shield, minimising the risk of sunburn and long-term skin damage.