Actress Sobhita Dhulipala Turns up in Red at Sabyasachi’s New Store Opening in Mumbai

Sobhita Dhulipala graced the opening of fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s new store in Mumbai this Sunday. The Made in Heaven actress has a sartorial sense of style and can rock any outfit that she chooses. For the grand opening, Sobhita decided to go for a contemporary ethnic look. On Sunday, the actress posted a series of pictures on Instagram wearing a red saree. Her minimal ethnic fashion is surely an inspiration for her followers. Sharing the string of pictures, Sobhita wrote, “Wore this gorgeous siren-red saree for the grand opening of Sabyasachi’s beautiful flagship in Mumbai last night. What a magnificent space. Inspiration galore."

Check out her look from the store opening:

Sobhita Dhulipala chose to wear a Sabyasachi outfit for the opening. The actress chose a vivid red georgette saree for the night. The stunning saree was paired with a red silk blouse with a halter neckline and sleeveless detailing. Moreover, the blouse had tie-up elements at the back.

Sobhita polished the bold look by adding a big diamond neckpiece and several diamond earrings from the Her Story Jewellery collection. Sobhita wore her hair in a clean bun as she posed for the photos, and she gave us major ethnic fashion goals. Sobhita wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a bright red lipstick.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s ethnic wardrobe is the perfect inspiration for summer weddings. Earlier, she made a statement in a beige shimmery lehenga set from Sureena Chowdhri’s collection. She wrote, “One of my favourite looks from my shoot for Sureena Ji. I felt like a chandelier! Like a champagne flute. Like a gud-ghee ki mithai!"

The lehenga is called the champagne gold sequin spray lehenga from the Summer Wedding Edit from the designer. It featured an intricate net design, adorned with multiple sequins and fine mirror work, and a mix of crystals and gold zari to enhance the outfit further.

On the professional front, Sobhita Dhulipala rose to prominence after appearing in the Netflix series Made in Heaven in 2019, which was followed by a role in Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bard of Blood that same year. Her most recent film appearance was in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1,’ and she will soon be seen in the American action thriller film ‘Moneky Man,’ alongside Dev Patel. The actress was last seen in the OTT series The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

