Add Goodness Of Hypochlorous Acid Into Your Daily Skincare Routine With These Tips

Hypochlorous acid has become quite popular for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and other properties. The acid is hard on harmful bacteria yet gentle on the skin. It is preferred to treat bacterial skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and acne. Hypochlorous acid essentially cleans your face while lowering inflammation and accelerating your skin’s natural healing processes. Interestingly, your skin is used to the acid because it is naturally produced. Your white blood cells produce this acid to protect against infection and bacteria. There is no harm in externally using it to get flawless skin. Here’s how you can incorporate hypochlorous acid into your daily skincare routines.

Any skincare routine suggests the use of a serum. You might want to replace your regular serum with a hypochlorous acid-based one to keep breakouts at bay. It can help soothe and rejuvenate your skin after you have a piercing or tattoo done. It is known to calm inflammation on the skin’s surface and even out the complexion.

Next, one may also try out a face mist that has hypochlorous acid as one of its key components. Face mists usually give you a fresh and clean feeling. It is an instant source of hydration. After a long, tiring day out in the sun, apply the mist to ward off any germs caused by pollution. This will give your skin a healthy look. Additionally, use it after you apply makeup; it adds a dewy look and can also protect against any breakout due to any product. The face mist is also helpful if you do not want to use the acid on your entire body but only on the affected areas. Just spray a little on the patch, and that’s it.

Cleansers and moisturisers are also using hypochlorous acid these days. Cleansers are very useful and a good substitute to prevent the excessive use of foam-based face washes. As mentioned above, the acid has anti-bacterial properties, which can cleanse off unwanted germs or help reduce any reaction to chemical-based makeup products. Moisturisers can also help create a layer over your skin to protect you from rashes or other skin conditions.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here