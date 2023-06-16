Adipurush: Times Kriti Sanon Prove Why She Is Perfect as Janaki Through Her Immaculate Ethnic Charm

Adipurush, Kriti Sanon’s film, has hit the theatres on June 16, 2023, today. In this one, the actress will appear with Prabhas. Undoubtedly, we can’t wait to witness Kriti in her stunning traditional Indian persona for the film. But what has really captured our attention are the stunning ethnic ensembles she chose to wear while promoting the film. We have seen Kriti in everything from elegant sarees to glam anarkali, and we adore her collection.

Let’s have a look at all of her ethnic looks for the promotion right here-

Kriti began the Adipurush promotions in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. She wore a double-drape saree with an off-white silhouette, a zardosi border, and a 24-carat gold Khadi block pattern to the premiere of the movie’s trailer. She certainly had a divine appearance.

Kriti chose a pastel green anarkali ensemble from the designer brand Rimple & Harpreet Narula that had beautiful threadwork and gold embroidery when she started the promotions in Hyderabad. The full-sleeved ensemble had a lovely flare, and Kriti complemented it with a translucent pastel dupatta and a sleeveless jacket with peach embroidery.

The diva chose a traditional with a touch of modern drape in chocolate brown from the designer line Arpita Mehta. Beautiful brown drape with golden patti borders and subtle shimmering accents was carefully pleated around Kriti. She paired it with a backless, full-sleeved blouse in the same brown colour.

Anjula Bhandari’s lavender chikankari sharara set for Kriti had a kalidaarkurta with a keel and jaalidar border that was adorned with pearls and sequins. Her chikankari transparent dupatta added elegance to the flawless pastel ensemble.

Sukriti, a clothing company, lined up Kriti’s embellished dress especially for her, and Aakriti looked simply breathtaking. The elaborate red and yellow patti borders and fine zari work on the full-sleeved beige anarkali’s hemline. Along with that, she wore a stunning lehenga bottom. Her shawl from Shaza, which was printed with Ayodhya legends, gave her appearance some edge.

Are we the only ones intrigued by Kriti Sanon’s ethnic appearance or do you also agree that Kriti, is indeed the perfect one as Janaki?