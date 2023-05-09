Adipurush Trailer: Kriti Sanon Surely Knows How to Look HOT in a Saree

Adipurush trailer: Kriti Sanon, who will be seen opposite Prabhas in Om Raut’s Adipurush, is known for her impeccable fashion and how she aces whatever she chooses to wear. The Mimi actor has always looked gorgeous in her western outfits, but her love for traditional Indian attires are also something that has been spoken a lot. Her social media is flooded with her pictures in both western and traditional Indian outfits, and moreover, her love for sarees is something that cannot go unnoticed. So, here are some of Kriti Sanon’s best saree looks so far:

During the promotions of Bhediya in Hyderabad, Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in this white sheer saree with ruffles. The actress danced along with co-star Varun Dhawan at one of the promotional events. The actress even wrote a heartfelt caption about how ‘nostalgic’ it was to be back in Hyderabad, where she started her acting career.

It is summer and you need to feel comfortable, yet look elegantly dressed for a function? Fret not, Kriti Sanon’s Turquoise blue Georgette saree with ivory crystal and sequin border is just what we need. The actor has aced not just the fashion here, but also the reel transition, take a look!

This is nothing short of sheer hotness! Kriti Sanon’s look in this sheer black embroidered saree paired with an embellished golden sexy blouse is just the kind of elements that raises the mercury levels, and we just can’t keep calm.

This has to be the saree look that defines the nine-yard beauty. Kriti Sanon looks radiant in sparkling sheer saree drape with feather detailing designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Kriti Sanon surely loves the colour blue, and this post has to be the proof of it. The actress poses in a hand painted pastel blue saree with sequin borders designed by none other than Manish Malhotra.

