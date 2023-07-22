Aditi Rao Hydari Embodied Regal Grace As She Walked The Ramp For Siddartha Tytler, Watch Video

Aditi Rao Hydari is always at her magnificent best, no matter what she does. From running out and about in the city for a casual day out to decking up like the true blue princess that she is, there is never a dull moment for the actress at least in terms of fashion. Recently, Aditi played muse to ace designer Siddartha Tytler and took to the ramp as the showstopper for the launch of his latest collection ‘HUSN.’

Tytler’s stellar collection ‘HUSN’ is a perfect blend between traditional and modern, it juxtaposes the best elements of both worlds truly. His work will leave you completely awe-struck and his creation especially on Aditi looked nothing short of a celestial bewilderment. Do not believe us? Well check out the video, here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAZID CHAUHAN (@shazidchauhan)

Aditi has the old-world charm in her that truly sets her apart from the rest, it is a sight for the sore eyes to see her carry a traditional ensemble. For the much-anticipated show, Tytler had decked her up in the most amazing lehenga. The shades of black, white and silver looked brilliant on the actress. Aditi was seen on the ramp in a lehenga set featuring a blouse, a dupatta and of course the lehenga itself.

The lehenga was extraordinarily voluminous and came with bold traditional prints over a black base. Very few people can carry such big prints as gracefully as Aditi did. The contemporary blouse that Aditi had donned had a sweetheart neckline along with a turtle-neck feature and the very modern netted design elevated it to a whole other level. This was paired up with the most beautiful dupatta that went rather well with the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EltonJFernandez (@eltonjfernandez)

Elton J Fernandez and Aditi’s collaboration over the years has given us some of the most stunning looks over the years. This time too, a dewy base with extraordinarily sculpted eyebrows did the magic, the highlighter was used in the perfect amount and the mascara-laden, kohled eyes exuded such brilliant emotions. The small bindi structured her face beautifully.

In terms of the jewellery, Aditi was styled in very subtle yet striking jewels such as her pair of earrings that made a statement but at the same time did not take much away from the look. Aditi’s hair was tied up in a bun and a gajra accompanied it making everybody nostalgic and showing the charismatic power that flower holds.