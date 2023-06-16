Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Royalty and Elegance in a Gorgeous Golden Silk Lehenga; See Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari, an actor, reflects the ethereal romanticism of a bygone era, and her regal heritage is evident in her fashion choices. The celebrity adores her silk sarees, magnificent Kanjeevarams, straightforward cotton suit sets, and chic designer lehengas. The internet is in awe of her design choices after she attended a wedding wearing one such outfit.

See Aditi’s photos and read her fans’ comments by scrolling through:

“Molten Gold" and “Uff [heart-eye emoticon] @aditiraohydari for a wedding wearing" were the captions on photos that Aditi Rao Hydari and her stylist Sanam Ratansi tweeted of her most recent traditional outfit that she wore to a wedding. Aditi’s old-fashioned enchantment and glitz in the photo shoot was adored by the star’s followers, who gushed about her in the comments section. “You beauty," Tamannaah Bhatia commented in an emoji. Fan: “Real Indian beauty." Another person commented, “Someone give her the Miss World title." Others referred to her as “beauty" and said, “Ufff," in the comments.

In the photo shoot, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a lehenga ensemble that had a shirt, skirt, and matching dupatta and was made of golden silk brocade embroidery. The crinkled lehenga skirt features a floor-length hem, a layered ghera, and a flowy silhouette, while the blouse has a round neckline, short sleeves, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust.

Aditi paired the beige gold silk dupatta with the choli and lehenga skirt for a coordinated look. The traditional outfit’s accoutrements included massive jhumkas, ornate gold bracelets, and a choker necklace. Finally, Aditi decided to finish the look with center-parted open hair, a delicate bindi, mild eye makeup, mascara on the lashes, mauve lips, and radiant rouged skin.