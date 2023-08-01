Aditya Roy Kapur Mesmerizes in A Blush Sherwani for Shantnu & Nikhil

Aditya Roy Kapur stole the show with his impeccable charm and striking handsomeness as he graced the runway for the renowned fashion duo Shantnu and Nikhil at the prestigious India Couture Week. Adorned in a blush sherwani, his appearance exuded an aura of elegance and sophistication that perfectly complemented the ethereal couture collection, Etheria.

Inspired by the alluring essence of travel and the timeless beauty of a bygone era, Etheria transports fashion enthusiasts to a realm of indulgent luxury. The designers’ journey through Italy, particularly the enchanting town of Catania in Sicily, provided the collection with a captivating infusion of old-world charm from the beguiling 1920s. This fusion of Indian and Roman influences gave rise to magnificent bridal silhouettes, complete with ornate veils, bejeweled capes, and gloves reminiscent of the opulence and glamour of the Gatsby Era.

As Aditya Roy Kapur gracefully walked the ramp, the captivating music played in the background, adding a touch of drama and enhancing the overall allure of the showcase. Alongside him was the stunning Sara Ali Khan, who, like a dream, glided alongside him, making the performance a visual treat for the audience.

Maison Shantnu & Nikhil reimagined cocktail gowns with unparalleled splendor, while the men’s collection exuded regal opulence through ornamented tuxedos and exquisite Indian couture. Etheria’s color palettes drew inspiration from the grandeur of Baroque architecture, presenting rich and alluring evening hues, as well as soft and dreamy pastels for daytime musings.

At the heart of Etheria lies the true celebration of Indian craftsmanship’s heritage, seen in the meticulous hand-embroidered garments that adorned each ensemble. These intricate motifs, reminiscent of those found in baroque palaces, pay homage to a bygone era, intertwining culture and history in a mesmerizing display of sartorial excellence.

Etheria promises wearers an enchanting experience that empowers them to embrace their own vintage romance, becoming protagonists in a captivating tale of elegance and allure. The collection invites individuals to indulge in the luxury of the past, while confidently stepping into the future with a newfound appreciation for the timeless elegance of couture fashion.

Etheria collection at the India Couture Week was nothing short of a breathtaking journey through time, inspired by the beauty of travel and the splendor of a bygone era. With Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan leading the way, the collection gracefully merged Indian and Roman influences, culminating in a couture narrative that left a lasting impression on the audience, inviting them to be part of the captivating tale that is Etheria.