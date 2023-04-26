CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Lifestyle » Adoring Chiyaan Vikram’s Suave Look at PS II Promotions That Is Everything Cheery and Dashing
1-MIN READ

Adoring Chiyaan Vikram’s Suave Look at PS II Promotions That Is Everything Cheery and Dashing

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 08:00 IST

Mumbai, India

The 56-year-old actor has a must-try fit and silhouette with a modern-ethnic aesthetic to everything he wears.

The 56-year-old actor has a must-try fit and silhouette with a modern-ethnic aesthetic to everything he wears.

Actor Chiyaan Vikram is taking fans' breath away with his stunning ensembles for the film's promotion as they anxiously await the release of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II

A huge style overhaul is taking place for Chiyaan Vikram! During the press tour for Ponniyin Selvan 2, the star, who is renowned for his classic and impeccable wardrobe choices, is experimenting and serving back-to-back fashion hits in jovial printed shirts.

Here we see Vikram wearing an oversized shirt with rich and bold designs as a start. Just take a look at those vivid orange trousers if you thought the shirt was a daring choice! His man bun, big sunglasses, and natural swagger increased the style factor by twofold.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Move your attention away from his man bun for once (we know it’s difficult), and admire his yellow-and-orange shirt instead! He wore yet another unorthodox choice with apparent grace.Chiyaan Vikram’s current go-to outfit combination seems to be loose-fitting shirts and baggy trousers! By the way, this look is fantastic for the summer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

How to win the coordinate set game!Even for a sharp and sophisticated appearance, a printed shirt may be your finest option.

RELATED NEWS
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Vikram demonstrated this by donning a mint green suit with this beautifully designed shirt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Dropping these absolutely deadly gorgeous pictures here because why not. Before the Kochi tour of PS II promotions, Vikram styled this all-white ensemble. His man bun, which is both dishevelled and stylish, is what really sticks out in this look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

In order to give his winning ensemble a more refined and tidy appearance, Vikram showed off his thick beard and curbed his long hair with a hair band.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi play the key characters in the Mani Ratnam-directed movie Ponniyin Selvan, which also has an ensemble cast. On April 28, 2023, Ponniyin Selvan II, the sequel to the epic work, will be released in theatres.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Chiyaan Vikram
  2. fashion
  3. Ponniyin Selvan
first published:April 26, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 08:00 IST