Agent Nadia Aka Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes All Black For Citadel Promotions

After India, Priyanka Chopra is promoting Citadel in London. The actress made an appearance on a BBC talk show, in a stunning black, form-fitting dress. Priyanka Chopra posted pictures on Instagram with the caption “Citadel has arrived in London…". She attended the talk show to promote her new series, which also stars Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra wore an outfit featuring a high neckline and long sleeves, with a gathered design at the waist. The outfit also had a ring embellishment with an exaggerated ribbon-like detail and a floor-length train. It had slits at both the front and the back, and an asymmetric hem that fell to a midi-length. The outfit was designed to be form-fitting, and it accentuated her impressive figure.

Priyanka put together an elegant and fashionable black outfit, keeping the accessories to a minimum with just a pair of black pointed pumps, a striking ring, and delicate hoop earrings. To complete her glamorous appearance, she opted for subtle smoky eye makeup, well-defined eyebrows, berry-coloured lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, mascara for her lashes, rosy cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and light contouring. Finally, she completed the look with a loosely styled low bun.

At an earlier promotion event in India, the Baywatch actress wore a fashionable blue tube gown that had a high slit and was tied at the waist. With bold eye makeup, Priyanka kept the accessories to a minimum to maintain a balance. Her co-star, Richard Madden, looked sharp in a black suit and formal shoes. The two leads of the show, posed for several stunning photos on the blue carpet, beaming with delight. Check out a glimpse of them below:

The upcoming spy series, Citadel, is set to debut on April 28th exclusively on Prime Video. In the initial season of the series, there will be six episodes that will showcase how the two main characters strive to recollect their past experiences while simultaneously fixing their current situation. The show will be accessible to viewers in more than 240 countries and territories, with language options including English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, as well as various other international languages.

