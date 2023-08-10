Ahead Of 76th Independence Day, 5 Unique Rangoli Designs To Decorate Your House

India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 every year. The day marks the freedom of India from British rule. Every year, this day is celebrated throughout the country, where people come together to hoist the Indian flag. They have different ways of celebrating Independence Day. Some fly kites and dance or sing patriotic songs, while others decorate their houses.

One of the most common ways to decorate the house is by making a rangoli. So, let’s look at some of the most unique ideas for making a rangoli on the 76th Independence Day:

1. One unique way of forming a rangoli on Independence Day is by using chalk and colours. A flowery and flowy boundary can be made using white chalk. In the centre, the Indian flag can be made using the tricolours. Such minimalist rangolis are not only easy to make but look quite beautiful as well.

2. Another beautiful design can be made using colours like saffron, white and green. The whole rangoli can be made into a huge flower and the spaces between them can be covered with the above-mentioned colours. The flower will look beautiful and the colours of the flag will give it an Independence Day touch.

3. A rangoli in the shape of a flower can be used to decorate on Independence Day. The centre of the flower can be a mixture of saffron, white and green, while leaves can be formed using colours like blue and white. Such rangolis are quite pleasing to the eye and easy to make as well.

4. A traditional type of rangoli can also be made on a special day like August 15. For that, first, make a star using white. Then, make leaves that are disseminating from the spaces between its edges. In the end, fill the spaces with colours like saffron, green, blue and white.

5. A special type of rangoli can also be made using stencils. Designs and shapes that are complicated to make can be made using stencils. In the end, a small message related to the Independence Day theme can also be added.