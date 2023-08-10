AI Morphed Images: 3 Tips To Identify AI Morphed Images

As we enter the era of technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking the internet by storm. AI-generated images are beguiling the world with creative art pieces that millions of people are using AI apps to generate their own digital avatars. As people take their AI versions to social media, the technology goes mainstream in creating artistic and flattering portraits.

Having said that, every technology has its own repercussions. AI entering into the space of artistic images is causing more vulnerability to humans. With higher levels of precision and accuracy, AI-morphed images are difficult to identify and that constitutes several cybercrimes. Evidently, there is an uptick in cybercrimes mainly sextortion – a tactic to trick victims by circulating their sexually themed morphed image for extorting money.

How morphed images are generated using AI?

Several advanced generative models are being celebrated for their impressive user interfaces and precision in detailing. The emergence of such apps is creating revolutionary experiences for users as a multitude of apps are entering the mainstream for creating hyper-realistic avatars. The use of such apps can manipulate even high-quality images – ranging from decent alternations to malicious changes.

Talking about the cybercrimes associated with the AI morphed images, Karmesh Gupta, co-founder and CEO, WiJungle says, “It is very easy to find good quality images of victims on social media and then anyone can edit using AI tools to make them look more realistic. These photos then can be used anywhere on the internet for bully, harassment or financial gain.”

How to safeguard from AI-morphed images?

In a hyper-digitally driven world, anything to everything available on the internet cannot be believed as true. Firstly, try to understand that technology, especially AI which is powerful, accurate and seems just an inch away from reality. “It can be difficult to recognize a morphed image with the availability of several AI apps on the internet. Such images can also be used on matrimonial sites to attract good profiles or mislead people. Thus, paying critical attention to fine detailing that can be caught only by the human eye and might make technology miss those irregularities,” says Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Betterhalf.

Look for irregularities & distortions

Unlike human minds, technology can also exhibit certain imperfections. AI-generated images can be poorly transitioned and full of irregularities and distortions. Tiny details, spots or artifacts can demonstrate the inconsistencies of the technology in generating realistic images. Hence, always look for details, the disparity in textures, transitions and distorted backgrounds.

“In an AI-morphed image, there is always some sort of disparity. For instance, there could be out-of-context expressions, sharp or unsmoothed edges of the subject with a background that could be blurry or unusual,” adds Pawan.

Check for watermarks or logos

AI-morphed images can include watermarks in the image. There are greater chances that key objects or subjects in the image might be overlapped with the watermark which usually never happens in authentic images. Furthermore, if an image is manipulated, the possibilities are higher that AI will not handle the alterations properly near watermarks.

Use AI detection tools

It is quite interesting to know that AI can be detected by using AI. Almost everything can be detected by using AI tools – from writing to checking the authenticity of social media profiles to even detecting morphed images.

“Against the backdrop of rising cybercrimes related to AI morphed images, a few tech players have emerged in the market for creating AI photo detection tools. These are one of the most significant, accurate and easy-to-access tools that can indicate AI-based manipulations in any image,” states Karmesh.

Though technology is taking over our lives, don’t be a victim easy to play with. It is worth notable that it is difficult to take down anything from the internet once circulated. Hence, keep yourself aware of new AI trends coming up in the market. Identify the morphed images and don’t be afraid to report such matters to raise awareness.