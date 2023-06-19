AJIO Big Bold Sale Becomes India’s biggest-Ever Celebration of Fashion, 50% of Total Orders From Tier-2 & 3 Markets

India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced that its flagship sale event ‘Big Bold Sale’ (BBS) saw its biggest-ever edition. From waiting eagerly for the sale to kick off at midnight to grabbing steal deals across their favourite products, customers loved the collection and made this shopping season a celebration of fashion.

Right from the first hour of the sale, customers spent a whopping 1200+ million minutes shopping on AJIO across 1.3+ million styles. Overall order volume spiked 40% over the previous summer edition of the sale. The summer collection was in high demand, with brands like Buda Jeans Co., GAP, Marks & Spencer being the most sought after for their summer chic outfit styles. Sneaker collection from the Sneakerhood Store on AJIO was another hotspot during the sale, signifying the growing trend of the sneaker lifestyle among Indians. More than 600,000 sneakers were sold during the sale, enough to stack up to the height of the Eiffel Tower, twice!

The AJIO BBS ’23 edition witnessed a significant increase in shopping sentiment from the smaller cities and towns. 50% of the total orders were from the tier 2 and 3 markets, highlighting AJIO’s growing regional reach and popularity in these markets. Notably, over 500,000 first-time shoppers came from non-metros.

Commenting on the sale success, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “We are overwhelmed with the love customers have shown for the Big Bold Sale. It is encouraging to see the growing uptick from the non-metros during the shopping season, with almost half of the total orders coming from smaller towns and cities of the country. With over 1.5 million customers shopping more than once during the sale and 40% growth in overall order volume over last summer edition, we delighted customers with an unparalleled shopping experience.”

Sale Highlights:

On an average, customers purchased 160 T-shirts and 100 pairs of Jeans every minute.

Traffic spiked 50% over the previous summer edition of the sale.

Men’s and women’s western wear category grew 150% cumulatively over last summer edition of the sale led by brands like The Indian Garage Co., Buda Jeans Co., The Bear House, GAP, M&S, Fyre Rose, Vero Moda etc.

Owing to the summer season, customers shopped for over 600,000 sundresses.

Bengaluru shopped the most among the metro cities. Mysuru and Karnal were top among non-metros.

AJIO is India’s trendiest fashion destination for styles that are handpicked stylish. An integral part of Reliance Retail, AJIO is a fashion-first marketplace offering 5000+ brands and over 1.3 million styles with a wide variety of exclusive international brands, private labels and homegrown brands. With an unparalleled shopping experience, AJIO brings the best of convenience, variety and deals all year round for customers.

