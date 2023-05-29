AJIO's Big Bold Sale Launches ‘Fashion’s Most Wanted’ Campaign with Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati

India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale’ powered by Adidas in association with Melorra, starting from 1st June, 2023. Customers got early access for a limited period of 6 hours daily starting 28th May, 2023. In the biggest-ever edition of the Big Bold Sale (BBS), customers can shop across 5000+ brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.

BBS will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, private labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offer across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, beauty, jewellery and personal care. Customers can save big and get up to 50-90% off across top brands and categories with an extra discount up to 10% off on using SBI credit and debit cards. Exciting deals on brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Encrustd, Portico, Home Centre, Casio, Lakme, Maybelline, Melorra and many more.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “Over the past editions, AJIO Big Bold Sale has become India’s favourite fashion extravaganza and we’re truly thrilled by the love customers have shown us. In its biggest ever edition, we expect more than ~60 million new users to flock to AJIO to experience the fashion’s most wanted exclusive top international, homegrown and private brands at the best of deals.”

House of brands AJIO has been growing exponentially over the past couple of years to become the go to fashion destination for customers. Over the years, the e-tailer has become the most popular fashion destination and sees 80% of orders from repeat customers, a testament to the customer’s love.

The ‘Fashion’s Most Wanted’ campaign film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati slated to release on 31st May, showcases the biggest brands in an action-packed sequence. With the help of Rana, Shraddha finds clever ways to dodge her pursuers, constantly disguising herself in en-vogue looks from the house of brands, AJIO. The 360-degree campaign will run across on TV, OTTs, social, digital, print and radio. Watch the trailer here.

Watch out daily for Super Hours, unheard and irresistible deals and more

● Top shopper: Top shoppers during BBS stand a chance to get exciting rewards like iPhone

14 Pro, Apple MacBook Air, gold worth INR 1 lakh and Samsung S23 every 6 hours

● The top 3 Shoppers during BBS will stand a chance to win gold worth 3 INR lakh each

● Assured gifts: shop for INR 4,999 or more and get assured gifts up to INR 9,999

● Customers can get an extra discount of up to 10% on all prepaid transactions

● Customers can earn AJIO points and RelianceOne points every time they shop; they can get an extra 5% off on using their AJIO points

● Spread the joy: Customers can gift AJIO vouchers to their loved ones this shopping season

An integral part of Reliance Retail, AJIO is a fashion-first marketplace offering 5000+ brands and over 1.3 million styles with a wide variety of exclusive international brands, private labels and homegrown brands. With an unparalleled shopping experience, AJIO brings the best of convenience, variety and deals all year round for customers.