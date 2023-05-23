Ajwain Water To Aloe Vera Juice, 5 DIY Ways To Clean Your Stomach

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle and with changes in food habits, many individuals experience stomach-related issues. Common problems such as indigestion, heartburn and constipation have become more prevalent due to the consumption of spicy and fast food. Additionally, some people may face difficulties in achieving clean bowel movements in the morning. If you are also someone who suffers from these issues then, we are here with several home remedies for you which will help cleanse your stomach. Let’s explore these remedies.

Ajwain water: According to a report published in WebMD, ajwain (carom seed) water has many health benefits. It relieves the problems like gas and stomach ache. Its regular intake prevents bloating in the stomach. It also helps in smooth bowel movement in the morning.

Cumin water: Cumin (Jeera) water is very beneficial for our stomach as it improves the digestive system, relieves the problem of gas and bloating and also promotes smooth bowel movement.

Honey and lemon water: Drinking lemon water with honey every morning can cure stomach-related issues like constipation, poor digestion, and indigestion. It strengthens the digestive system and can also contribute to effective cleansing of the stomach, aiding in maintaining overall digestive well-being.

Take a diet rich in fibre: Foods rich in fibre are considered the best for digestion. One should include foods high in fibre like carrots, oats, peas, lentils, beans, apples, strawberries, and oats. It strengthens digestion leading to a smooth bowel movement.

Aloe Vera juice: This natural juice is very beneficial in getting rid of the problem of constipation. Individuals who frequently face this problem should include aloe vera juice in their diet. It is advised to start with small amounts and gradually increase the intake.