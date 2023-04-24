Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Steals the Show for Gulabo Jaipur in a Chic White Lehenga; PICS

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor looked stunning as she walked the runway for Gulabo Jaipur wearing a white embroidered lehenga. In this lehenga, she was every inch the show stopper. On the second day of the ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week, it was impossible to look away from her grace and beauty.

Akansha looked stunning as she posed on the head ramp for the photographers while wearing jewellery that complemented her sumptuous lehenga.

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kanch (@akansharanjankapoor)

The most recent collection from Gulabo Jaipur, called Eid Mubarak, honoured the rich artistic and architectural legacy of Mughal empire. It was a reminder of the Persian-inspired floral designs and zari, dabka, and dabka on materials like silk, brocade, and cotton that symbolised the culture that grew under the Sultanate.

The collection retained its Jaipuri traditions while showcasing excellent handiwork. The heart of this classic ensemble was block-printed Jaipuri cotton properly coupled with beautiful hand karigari.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here