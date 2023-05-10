CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls
Home » Lifestyle » Akshata Murthy to Katy Perry: Best Dressed Celebs at King Charles III’s Coronation
2-MIN READ

Akshata Murthy to Katy Perry: Best Dressed Celebs at King Charles III’s Coronation

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 19:05 IST

London, UK

Akshata Murthy garnered a lot of compliments for her outfit

Akshata Murthy garnered a lot of compliments for her outfit

Many attendees experimented with pastel hues and solid textures to serve some major fashion goals

The coronation of King Charles III, which took place on May 6 at the Westminster Abbey, was the event of the week for all fashion lovers. The royal ceremony featured classic, elegant and stylish masterpieces. Many attendees experimented with pastel hues and solid textures to serve some major fashion goals. The subtle shades synced well with the regal vibes around the venue. Here are some of the best-dressed guests spotted at King Charles’s coronation.

Akshata Murthy

Akshata Murthy, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, garnered a lot of attention with her stunning powder blue satin dress. The dress featured puffed half sleeves and a belt at the waist. Murthy wore the ensemble with black pump shoes. She went for a blue fascinator and tied her hair in a bun.

Katy Perry

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The global music sensation chose a lilac skirt suit from Vivienne Westwood, along with a circular tulle headpiece and full opera gloves. She completed the ensemble with a three-strand pearl choker that had a diamond-encrusted pendant in the centre fashioned similar to the Sovereign’s Orb. Katy Perry wore black plump heels and carried a mini purse to the venue.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia wore a bubblegum pink skirt suit that looked regal yet trendy. She managed to put a vintage spin on the Barbiecore trend with her outfit. Queen Letizia finished off her ensemble with a matching purse, sling-back shoes, and a striking headpiece which was shaped like a disc.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan wore a stunning pale yellow gown with an off-the-shoulder bow neck and slightly sheer sleeves. The royal looked stunning when she arrived with her husband, King Abdullah II, at the prestigious event. She accessorised her look with a pair of sleek heels and a clutch. Her hair was left open. The royal opted for a yellow fascinator with netted borders.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

top videos
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by @hshprincealbertii

    Princess Charlene gave some major style goals when she attended the coronation in a white skirt suit. The outfit featured a full-sleeved blazer top with a loose trail draped sideways and an A-line slit skirt.

    About the Author
    Nishad Thaivalappil
    Nishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifestyle’. If not writing, he is usually found either at restaurants or at...Read More
    Tags:
    1. King Charles III Coronation
    2. fashion
    3. lifestyle
    4. fashion
    first published:May 10, 2023, 19:05 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 19:05 IST