Akshata Murty Shines in a Regal Blue Dress at King Charles’ Coronation

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey was a magnificent celebration. The ceremony was attended by a diverse group of people, including world leaders, celebrities, and dignitaries, who witnessed the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. While the Royal Family members wore their customary regalia, the other guests showed off their colourful outfits and beautiful fascinators. The guest list included notable figures such as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

Akshata Murty made a stunning entrance at the coronation ceremony in a Claire Mischevani ‘Alexandra’ powder-blue satin dress with a botanical print. The dress had puff sleeves, a waist-cinching belt, and an A-line skirt that flattered her figure. She completed her look with black pointed-toe heels and a clutch and added a touch of glamour with a floral fascinator on her chignon. Overall, her luxurious ensemble was impeccable.

Rishi Sunak also coordinated his attire with his wife. The UK Prime Minister donned a formal tailcoat and a cobalt tie that complemented Akshata Murty’s powder-blue dress. The couple’s presence at Westminster Abbey followed their invitation to an exclusive coronation reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5.

On the eve of the historical Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, PM Rishi Sunak issued a statement expressing that the event would be a moment of exceptional national pride. The celebration would involve friends from various countries within and beyond the Commonwealth, highlighting the enduring nature of the monarchy in terms of constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. He stated that no other country could present such a spectacular show, featuring processions, pageantry, ceremonies, and street parties.

Rishi Sunak and his wife also led the procession of flag-bearers as a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet carried the UK’s flag into the Abbey. After the ceremony, the couple attended the coronation reception.

