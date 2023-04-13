Akshay Tritiya 2023: Avoid These 8 Mistakes That Might Displease Goddess Lakshmi

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on the Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya Tithi and is scheduled for April 22 this year, people often buy gold, silver, and other valuable items to ensure perpetual wealth. As per the Padma Purana, Lord Vishnu once revealed to Narada Muni that work carried out on this day would yield fruitful results and they would never diminish. Individuals take several measures to enhance their prosperity and wealth on this day, it is crucial to avoid certain actions that may anger Goddess Lakshmi and invite financial troubles. Renowned astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt shares insights on the things to avoid on Akshaya Tritiya.

Things to avoid this Akshay Tritiya:

Although there is a tradition of purchasing gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, it is imperative to avoid buying any plastic, aluminium, or steel utensils or goods, as they are believed to be influenced by Rahu, which may bring negativity and poverty into the household. It is crucial to exercise caution and avoid any inadvertent purchases of such items on this auspicious day.

Following traditional customs, lending or borrowing money on the day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered inauspicious, as it is believed to divert the wealth and prosperity of the household towards someone else.

Losing gold or gold ornaments on this day is considered an ill omen, indicating a financial loss. As per the beliefs, experiencing any monetary losses on Akshaya Tritiya is not considered propitious. It is advisable to be mindful and take necessary precautions to avoid such occurrences.

It is crucial to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the household on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. It is advised to ensure that the worship place, vault, and money storage areas are kept clean and tidy. Neglecting cleanliness on this day may invite negativity and Alakshmi, the goddess of misfortune, into the house. It is thus recommended to thoroughly clean the house and surroundings to ensure the presence of positive energies and prosperity.

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, it is important to avoid engaging in any wrongful activities such as theft, lying, or gambling. Such actions can lead to negative karmic consequences that may impact your life for a long time. It is advisable to stay away from such acts and instead focus on performing good deeds and spreading positivity on this auspicious day. This will ensure that you invite prosperity and good fortune into your life.

To make the most of the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, it is advised to refrain from consuming food like meat, alcohol, garlic and onion that are considered impure or tamasic. It is also important to steer clear of negative or vengeful thoughts and emotions, as they can attract negative energies and hinder the flow of positive energy.

Avoid disrespecting any auspicious deity, including the Conch, Cowrie, Shreeyantra, Kuber Yantra, Lord Ganesha, and Shri Hari Vishnu, on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. These are highly revered by Goddess Lakshmi, and any act of disrespect towards them may invite her wrath.

It is considered inauspicious to offer Tulsi leaves to Goddess Lakshmi during the Akshaya Tritiya puja. It is believed that doing so can bring financial problems and obstacles in the way of prosperity.

