Akshay Urja Diwas 2023: History, Significance, Wishes and Quotes

AKSHAY URJA DIWAS 2023: Akshay Urja Day or Akshay Urja Diwas is celebrated every year on August 20. It is a campaign that is conducted to raise awareness about the advantages of renewable energy and how to use energy resources efficiently in India. This initiative is taken keeping in mind our dependence on Earth’s rapidly depleting resources. If we do not curb the over usage of these natural resources, then it might lead to environmental degradation, impacting our society negatively. As a result, the future generation will be left with almost zero resources. Since the day also honours the birth anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, August 20 is also known as Rajiv Gandhi Akshay Urja Diwas.

Akshay Urja Diwas 2023: History

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accompanied by the Ministry for New and Renewable Energy Sources (MNRE) first celebrated Akshay Urja Diwas on August 20, 2004. The event was organised in New Delhi. Approximately 12,000 school-going children from different schools in India, formed a human chain to encourage the usage of renewable energy like air, sunlight, and water more than non-renewable sources like oil, coal, and natural gas.

Akshay Urja Diwas 2023: Significance

The Akshay Urja Diwas initiative majorly focuses on centers to educate the nation’s youth. Schools, colleges, and universities in India arrange a variety of events, including quiz contests, drawing competitions, debates, cultural events, slogan-writing challenges, and rallies with decorated posters and banners, carrying the message of a better tomorrow.

Akshay Urja Diwas 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Messages

1. Happy Akshay Urja Diwas, the future is green energy and renewable energy

2. Harvest the breeze, water and sun for your energy needs. Happy Akshay Urja Diwas

3. Ditch the Past – Move Forward With Renewable sources of energy and make it a better spot for coming generations.

4. To spare you the extra cash for electricity charges, why not let renewable energy take the necessary steps?

5. The future is green energy, sustainability, renewable energy

6. I might want to help the general public by helping them harness the power of wind, water and sun.

7. Start picking clean energy on the off chance that you really need a perfect world.

8. If you really need to emerge from the crowd, renewable energy ought to be your decision, in light of the fact that it is the foolproof arrangement for energy autonomy.

Benefits Of Using Renewable Energy