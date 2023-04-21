CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 4 Trendy Ways to Pair Jewellery With Traditional Outfits
1-MIN READ

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 4 Trendy Ways to Pair Jewellery With Traditional Outfits

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 16:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha as per the Hindu calendar.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha as per the Hindu calendar. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: With plenty of time in hand, the best way to dress up on this festive occasion is by going ethnic

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: Akshaya Tritiya, one of the auspicious occasions, will be observed on April 22. The Hindu festival is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha as per the Hindu calendar. This day is considered auspicious especially if you want to start a new business, get married, invest in gold or real estate, or start anything new.

This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Many families organise pujas and or get-togethers on this day. With plenty of time in hand, the best way to dress up on this festive occasion is by going ethnic. To make the festival even more special, here are some trendy jewellery ideas to pair with your outfit.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Trendy Jewellery Ideas To Pair With Your Outfit

  1. Mix and Match
    The time when we used to wear ethnic jewellery with traditional clothing is long gone. This year, try pairing up some trendy sleek pieces with sarees or kurtas. For example, try geometric earrings with straight kurtas or an ornamented watch with your saree.
  2. Layering
    Remember those times you were confused about which necklace would best complement your outfit? Why not wear both? Instead of one heavy neckpiece, choose a few sleek chains. They are lightweight and easy to pair with most outfits. You can also try layering bracelets and anklets.
  3. Monochromes
    Be it for your outfits or jewellery, this is the trendiest style. Try matching your jewellery in a monochrome palette to absolutely shine this festive season. This is essentially combining many tones of the same colour to produce a unified appearance. This approach will display your modern jewellery in a totally distinctive way.
  4. Rare Accessories
    When we think of jewellery, it’s usually about necklaces, bracelets, bangles, or earrings. One can also consider head accessories like a simple maang tika or rhinestones that are extremely trendy. You can also opt for embellished shoes or a bold, defining ring. A fine waist chain is also a unique addition. Also, try beaded or woven pieces to match your outfit.

first published:April 21, 2023, 16:00 IST
