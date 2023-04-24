Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 Traditional Rituals To Practice On This Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an auspicious day for Hindus. It falls on the third day of the bright half of the lunar month of Vaishakha. The word “Akshaya" means “eternal" or “never-ending," and “Tritiya" means “third." It is believed that any good deed performed on this day brings in immense prosperity and success.

This day is particularly important for those who follow Jainism as it marks the birth anniversary of their first Tirthankara, Lord Rishabhadeva. One of the significant aspects of this day is the observance of traditional rituals that are believed to bring good fortune and prosperity to one’s life. Here are the 5 traditional rituals that are commonly practiced on Akshaya Tritiya:

Buying Gold

One of the most popular rituals on Akshaya Tritiya is buying gold. It is believed that purchasing gold on this day will bring good luck and prosperity. Many people also buy gold coins or jewelry as a symbol of wealth and success. Charity

Giving charity is another essential ritual on Akshaya Tritiya. It is said that giving donations on this day will bring blessings and good karma. People donate food, clothes, money, and other items to the poor and needy. Fasting

Fasting is a common practice on Akshaya Tritiya. Many people observe a fast from sunrise to sunset to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Some people also offer prayers and perform puja rituals to appease the deities. Planting Trees

Planting trees is another ritual observed on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that planting a tree on this day will bring good fortune and success. People plant trees in their homes, schools, temples, and other public places to promote environmental conservation and sustainability. Starting New Ventures

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for starting new ventures. Many people start new businesses, buy properties, or make investments on this day to ensure their success and prosperity.

