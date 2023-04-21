Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Dos and Don'ts to Celebrate the Auspicious Hindu Festival

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India and Nepal. It falls on the third day of the Hindu month of Vaishakha (April or May). The word “Akshaya" means “never diminishing" in Sanskrit, and it is believed that any auspicious activity performed on this day brings never-ending prosperity and good fortune. People usually buy gold, silver, and other valuable items on this day. There are certain dos and don’ts that one needs to keep in mind while celebrating this festival.

Dos for Akshaya Tritiya

Buy gold

People buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya for wealth and prosperity. You can opt for gold coins, jewellery, or other forms of gold on this day. Start new ventures

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day to start new ventures, businesses, or investments. Perform charitable acts

Performing charitable acts on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good karma and blessings. Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy on Akshaya Tritiya is considered a noble act. Offer prayers and perform puja

Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu or Lakshmi and perform puja at home or in temples to seek blessings and good fortune. Plant trees

Planting trees on Akshaya Tritiya is considered a good deed as it brings good karma and helps in preserving the environment.

Don’ts For Akshaya Tritiya

Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food

Devotees stay away from non-vegetarian food on Akshaya Tritiya as it is considered inauspicious. Avoid cutting nails and hair

According to some beliefs, cutting nails and hair on Akshaya Tritiya brings bad luck. Avoid borrowing or lending money

Some consider borrowing or lending money on Akshaya Tritiya to be inauspicious. Avoid negative thoughts and behaviour

It is advised to avoid negative thoughts and behaviour on Akshaya Tritiya. Maintaining a positive outlook is supposed to attract good fortune. No quarrels and arguments

It is believed that quarrels and arguments on Akshaya Tritiya can lead to conflicts and negativity.

