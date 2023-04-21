Akshaya Tritiya 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Celeb-inspired Outfits for a Glamorous Traditional Look

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious occasions celebrated by devotees across the nation. This day is considered lucky for new beginnings and wealth creation. On this day, people dress up in traditional outfits and jewellery. In recent times, traditional outfit ideas inspired by celebrities have become a popular trend.

Celebrities have always been a source of fashion inspiration for many, and their fashion choices on this occasion are no exception. From elegant sarees to gorgeous lehengas, these celebrities have set a trend that even you can follow. As the day approaches, let’s take some inspiration from Bollywood celebrities.

Janhvi Kapoor

By pairing a traditional sharara with a trendy blouse and an elongated cape, along with minimal makeup and earrings, you can elevate your style just like Janhvi Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan

You can draw inspiration from Sara Ali Khan’s stunning pink silk lehenga. Sara’s outfit consists of a pink slip blouse with an uneven hem. She paired it with a long and graceful pink silk skirt adorned with gold embellishments at the waist. She completed the look with traditional jewellery and simple makeup.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt appears stunning in this Manish Malhotra-designed blue saree. The blue hue of the saree lends a regal touch to her appearance. To achieve a similar level of sophistication, you can complement your outfit with a maang tika, choker necklace, and understated earrings, just like Alia Bhatt.

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar’s sleeveless churidar suit is an excellent option for women who want to avoid the hassle of wearing a saree. To add a pop of colour to her pink suit, she paired it with a yellow dupatta, creating a beautiful contrast. You could also choose a suit that matches the colour scheme. If you find the straight-cut design too plain, you could opt for an Anarkali or a frock-style outfit to keep up with the current trends.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit wore a Benarasi Varini set made of silk, which showcases handmade signature brocade work, delicate gota patti, and embellishments crafted by expert artisans. To complement the outfit, you can opt for understated earrings and allow the attire to be the focal point. beauty. You can pair such a jumpsuit with earrings and bangles to complete the look.

