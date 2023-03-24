Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Vaisakha month (April-May) according to the Hindu calendar. This auspicious day is believed to bring good fortune and success in every aspect of life. The word “Akshaya" means “never diminishing," and “Tritiya" means “the third day." Therefore, the day of Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an ideal time for new beginnings as it is considered to be a day of renewable growth.

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is known as Akshaya Tritiya. This year Akshaya Tritiya is falling on Sunday, April 23. It is believed that no specific time is required to do any auspicious work on this day. Any auspicious work done on this day gives renewable growth, as per beliefs.

Akshaya Tritiya is also seen as an Abuj Muhurta in Hinduism. According to the Hindu Puranas, Satyuga, Treta Yuga and Dwapar Yuga started from this day. Apart from this, it is also believed that on this day, the 3 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Nar-Narayan and Lord Parshuram were born. Bhopal resident astrologer and Vastu expert Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma has given more information on why the day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered so auspicious. Read on to know more.

What happens on this day?

According to the Hindu religion, on this day, God forgives his devotees if they apologise for their mistakes with a sincere heart. On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, the Lord blesses you if you pray for forgiveness. On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, by offering your bad qualities at the feet of God, you should ask him for the boon of virtues.

What do we do on this day?

We buy auspicious new clothes and jewellery on this day. The date of Akshaya Tritiya is considered to have special significance as it is considered a propitious time. On this day, work like marriage, planetary entry, building or plot, vehicle can be bought without seeing any specific time.

According to Hindu Vedas

It is mentioned in Hindu Puranas that Treta Yuga started on this day. The doors of Badrinath Dham also opened on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Apart from this, the darshan of the idol of Shri Banke Bihari in Vrindavan is also held on this day.

