Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Why Do People Buy Gold on Akha Teej? City-wise Shubh Muhurat, Time to Buy Gold

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: Akshaya Tritiya, also called Akha Teej, falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. Known as the day of unending prosperity, it is believed the festival brings good omen for new beginnings. Many venture out for their new projects and businesses and buy gold on this day seeking prosperity.

It is suggested that what begins on Akshaya Tritiya only grows indefinitely and multiplies with few hurdles. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about why people purchase gold on this day and what are the auspicious timings to conduct it.

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: CITY-WISE SHUBH MUHURAT

New Delhi: 7:49 am to 12:20 pm

Mumbai: 7:49 am to 12:37 pm

Chennai: 7:49 am to 12:08 pm

Kolkata: 5:10 am to 07:47 pm

Bengaluru: 7:49 am to 12:18 pm

Hyderabad: 7:49 am to 12:15 pm

Noida: 7:49 am to 12:19 pm

Gurgaon: 7:49 am to 12:21 pm

Chandigarh: 7:49 am to 12:22 pm

Ahmedabad: 7:49 am to 12:38 pm

Jaipur: 7:49 am to 12:26 pm

Pune: 7:49 am to 12:33 pm

Why do people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

There are many religious legends associated with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

One prevalent tale is related to the god of wealth Lord Kuber, who once ruled Lanka before his step-brother Ravan usurped his wealth and kingdom. After being banished from his own land, Lord Kuber spent his entire life seeking the blessings of Lord Brahma and Shiva. He was then gifted a city namely Alkapuri by Lord Viswakarma.

The Hindu epic Mahabharata notes it was on the day of Akshaya Tritiya when Lord Kuber took ownership of his new land. It is suggested that worshipping Kuber on this day blesses devotees with unending prosperity and wealth. Another tale makes reference to Lord Krishna’s visit to the Pandavas in Mahabharata when the siblings were exiled to the forest. Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas, couldn’t offer food to the holy deity. It was at that moment when Lord Krishna consumed a leaf stuck to their food vessel to satiate his hunger.

The holy deity also gifted the Pandavas with Akshaya Patra from Lord Sun, a magical vessel that provided them with endless food throughout their exile. Many believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya result in its multiplication just like Akshaya Patra.

When To Buy Gold On Akshaya Tritiya This Year?

Akshaya Tritiya Date: The festival falls on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Puja Muhurat: 7.49 am to 12.20 pm (Duration 4 hours 31 minutes) Tritiya Tithi begins at 7.49 am on Saturday, April 22, 2023 Tritiya Tithi ends at 7.47 am on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Auspicious time to purchase gold on Saturday, April 22, 2023:

7.49 am to 5.48 am, April 23 (Duration 21 hours 59 minutes)

Morning Muhurat: 7.49 am to 9.04 am

Afternoon Muhurat: 12.20 pm to 5.13 pm

Evening Muhurat: 6.51 pm to 8.13 pm

Night Muhurat: 9.35 pm to 1.42 am, April 23

Early Morning Muhurat: 4.26 am to 5.48 am, April 23

Auspicious time to purchase gold on Sunday, April 23, 2023:

5.48 am to 7.47 am (Duration 1 hour 59 minutes)

Morning Muhurat: 7.26 am to 7.47 am

