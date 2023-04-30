Alan Rickman: 10 Facts You Didn't Know About Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman’s breakout performance in the Broadway play “Les Liaisons Dangereuses", is being commemorated by Google. To commemorate the 36th anniversary of his, Google created a doodle dedicated to the late English actor, Alan Rickman. The play earned him a Tony nomination and was pivotal in launching his career. Alan Rickman, who was born on February 21, 1946, in west London, is best remembered for his portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film franchise. His performance as the villainous Hans Gruber in the action movie Die Hard is widely considered to be one of the most memorable cinematic villains of all time.

Alan Rickman was born on February 21, 1946, in Hammersmith, London. Before becoming an actor, he worked as a graphic designer and even designed the layout for a book called “The Great Ouse: England’s Best Kept Secret". He was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed in many plays throughout his career. He gained international fame for his role as Hans Gruber in the movie “Die Hard" in 1988. Alan Rickman’s portrayal of Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series won him critical acclaim and a new generation of fans. He directed two feature films: “The Winter Guest" (1997) and “A Little Chaos" (2014). He was known for his distinctive voice and was often hired to do voiceovers for commercials and documentaries. Alan Rickman was an active supporter of several charities, including Save the Children, RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art), and the International Performers’ Aid Trust. He was awarded the Golden Globe, Emmy, and Screen Actors Guild awards for his role as Rasputin in the 1996 television movie “Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny". Alan Rickman passed away on January 14, 2016, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and contributions to the entertainment industry.

