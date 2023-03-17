Alanna and Ananya Panday Serve Sibling Fashion Goals With Their Unique Bralettes

From the festive to the wedding season, we have plenty of reasons to don ethnic wear like sarees, lehengas or shararas. Be it a relative’s wedding festivities or a friend’s engagement, an Indian outfit is always a major go-to option. And if you are looking to spice up your ethnic wardrobe this summer, what’s better than a stellar bralette blouse? If that sounds ideal, take a look at how bride-to-be Alanna Panday and her cousin Ananya Panday nailed the look in stylish bralettes for Alanna’s pre-wedding functions.

Bralettes are here to rule the fashion industry and we have proof. Whether it is the underwire version, a micro-bustier like Ananya Panday’s or Alanna Panday’s embellished and intricately crafted blouse, this trend is here to stay. Alanna is all set to tie the knot with beau Ivor McCray on March 16. On Tuesday, ie, March 14, a star-studded mehendi ceremony was held at Sohail Khan’s house. Amid this, the Panday sisters slayed with their unique style statement as fashion enthusiasts scurried to take notes. Their bralettes stole all the spotlight and elevated the overall look of their outfit.

Alanna Panday’s pre-wedding function was centred around a floral and spring theme. Keeping in mind the aspect, the woman of the hour wore a dreamy and magnificent bralette that absolutely stole everyone’s breath away. The bride-to-be was styled in a stunning Rahul Mishra couture. The custom-made embroidered bralette featured kissing cranes in gold. She paired the statement piece with a mint-coloured contemporary lehenga featuring a floral print. She also added a sheer dupatta, with matching flower prints on the border, to the ensemble. Alanna chose to keep her makeup dewy and minimalistic. As for accessories, she picked green earrings and a minimalist maang tika, and adorned her hair with small flowers.

Meanwhile, cousin and bridesmaid Ananya Panday nailed the look to perfection as she turned muse for Amit Aggarwal in a pastel pink lehenga and an embellished bustier. To amp up her glamour quotient, she opted for flawless and radiant skin and tinted pink lips.

Ananya Panday, picked a blush pink lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. It featured a bralette with broad straps and a decollete flaunting neckline. The blouse is adorned with sequin embellishments and has details at the back. She teamed it with a heavily-embroidered A-line lehenga skirt with floral details.

She added a net dupatta, dainty ear studs, a ring and floral hair ornaments to complete the outfit. She chose a dewy base, subtle eye shadow, and a mauve-coloured lipstick to add some glamour to her look.

