Alanna Panday Looks Like an Angel in a Shell Outfit. Check Out How Much It Costs

Alanna Panday, actress Ananya Panday’s cousin, recently made headlines with her stunning and luxurious wedding with Ivor MaCray. She redefined wedding fashion with her eye-catching colour palettes and impeccable outfits. Alanna recently collaborated with the fashion brand Kalki for the launch of their new range. The new line features some subtle designs and delicate cuts, but what caught our eye was the creative play with sea shells. Alanna donned an intricately designed ensemble from the collection that is embellished with shells and gives out angelic vibes as she strikes a pose on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Alanna Panday’s outfit featured a shell bralette top with a pair of sequin sharara pants. The sleeveless top is embroidered in shades of brown, adorned with shells along the bust and border and a plunging neckline. The beige sharara included a belt-like lining made of shells on the waist and some on the thigh, and it flowed loosely, touching the soft sand. To enhance her look further, she draped a white netted shrug with tiny shells attached discreetly around its border.

Alanna made sure that the jewellery complemented the subtlety of this outfit well. She went for a sleek beaded layered neckpiece, a chain bracelet, and a star-shaped pin on her soft, wavy beach hair. For the photoshoot, she carried a shell-shaped prop to give essence to the picture. She sported a no-makeup look, with a dusky and raw base and nude colours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Are you impressed by Alanna Panday’s look? But do you know how much this beach wonder costs? The ensemble is available for purchase on Kalki’s official website under the banner of the Alanna Panday special collection. It is called the ‘Ivory White Embroidered Indowestern Sharara Set With Jacket In Sequins’ and it would cost Rs 29,940.

Some of the other outfits, Alanna slayed from this new collection include the mint green indowestern ready-to-wear drape saree that was paired with a strap blouse. The outfit is a very contemporary take on the traditional drape, with a thigh-high slit, and chic ornamentation on the waist as it casually falls over the shoulder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Additionally, she looked mesmerising in the ivory-white embroidery drape skirt and top set. The top features silver embellishments, while the skirt was cut out in Milano satin. The capsule collection is the right choice for those who are looking for subtle shades and luscious fabrics.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here