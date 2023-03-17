Alanna Panday’s Ivory Chikankari Bridal Lehenga Is The Talk Of The Town; Here’s Why

Gone are the days when red was considered the go-to colour for bridal lehengas. Pastels are currently ruling the wedding runway and have become a trendsetter because of their subtleness and minimalism. From Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, and Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, several B-town celebs made their wedding days extra special in shades of pastel. The latest one to join this trend is Alanna Panday, model and cousin of actress Ananya Panday, who looked breathtaking in a gorgeous ivory bridal attire.

On March 16, Alanna Panday tied the knot with her long-time beau, Ivor McCray in an intimate wedding ceremony. The event was graced by close friends and family members. The couple’s love for nature was reflected in the theme of all their wedding festivities. The decor was everything fairytales are made of, however, we are obsessed with Alanna’s bridal ensemble that looks like pure magic.

Ditching the traditional red, Alanna Panday set bridal goals with her intricate ivory white chikankari and sequin embellished lehenga set from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. The bespoke couture was inspired by summer and spring elements. The attire featured a blouse with full sleeves, a deep neckline, bead adorned hemline, intricate threadwork, tassel lace-work on sleeves and a fitted bust. She teamed it with a magnificent high-waist lehenga that featured layered A-line ghera and had similar chikankari threadwork and sequins all over.

Alanna Panday looked dreamy as she paired an embroidered net dupatta, which was placed on her shoulder, and a matching chiffon veil, on her head. Obviously, no bridal look is complete without jewellery. To elevate the glam quotient of the ensemble, she picked a diamond choker necklace, matching earrings and a mang tika.

Alanna kept her makeup minimalist. She flaunted dewy skin as the base and opted for subtle shimmery eye shadow, rouged cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, darkened brows, highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones and a nude lip shade. She wrapped up her look with centre-parted open hair that was styled into soft curls.

Ivor complemented his wife in a simple ivory sherwani, dupatta and a matching saafa. Take a look at the wedding video here-

