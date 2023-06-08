Alarming Rise In Heart Attacks On Mondays Raises Concerns; What To Do

A heart attack (medically known as a myocardial infarction) is a fatal medical emergency in which your heart muscle begins to die due to a lack of blood flow. The causes of heart attacks are extensively explored everywhere, but to put it simply, how you treat your body determines its fate. A heart attack is a serious medical illness that happens when blood flow to the heart is interrupted due to an obstruction in the arteries. These blockages can be caused by plaques, which are fatty, waxy compounds containing cholesterol. Atherosclerosis is the process of plaque buildup within the heart’s arteries.

A heart attack can cause lasting cardiac damage and death if a healthcare worker does not restore blood flow soon. According to a new study, the most deadly heart attacks are more likely to occur on a Monday. Dr Jack Lafan of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust believes it could be due to the stress of returning to work.

ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) is a type of heart attack in which a major coronary artery becomes fully occluded. According to research, the risks of having a heart attack (STEMI) on Monday are substantially higher than on other days of the week.

Scientists have yet to properly explain why the “Blue Monday" phenomenon happens. Previous research has suggested that heart attacks are more common on Mondays due to a circadian rhythm—the body’s sleep or wake cycle. As per a 2005 study, heart attacks on Blue Monday are prevalent in men and are associated with alcohol intake.

It’s not just one Monday; your lifestyle habits might put you in danger of a heart attack at any time of day. However, since we’re discussing how Mondays affect your heart health, making you more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac issue, here’s a list of everyone who is at risk:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Overweight or obesity

Smokers are at risk too!

The most common treatment is emergency angioplasty. This is a method for reopening clogged arteries. STEMI is treated with angioplasty in approximately 38% of patients who present to the emergency department due to a blockage in the heart arteries.