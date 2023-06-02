Alaya F Is Having A HOT Girl Summer Moment In A Sexy Cutout Dress, See Photos

In a very short span of time, Alaya F has proven herself to be quite the fashionista. From decking up as the girl next door to raising the temperature in sultry outfits, this star surely knows how to do it all. The best part about her is however the fact that she is always willing to experiment with herself and is eager to try out newer things and up her fashion game.

Recently, the ‘Freddy’ star took to her social media account to share a few self-portraits and before we talk more about her look, here is a small appreciation for getting such stellar pictures with the help of a self-timer. She captioned her post as ‘A series of self timer selfies.’ Check out the pictures-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya’s lime cutout dress set the perfect mood for a perfect summery day out. Not just the cutout features but the halter neckline most definitely took the oomph factor of the dress to a whole another level. The body-hugging factor enhanced the actor’s tall lean figure and the silhouette it formed was definitely commendable. Her collarbones looked flawless and how!

In terms of makeup, Alaya took a really minimalistic approach towards it. We cannot help but compliment her perfectly highlighted cheeks along with her mascara-laden eyelashes. The brows were perfectly shaped and looked stunning. Alaya’s decision to opt for a nude lip shade was a rather wise choice.

The actor did not accessorise the look much because the dress in itself was a stellar statement and did not need much help from external factors to enhance it. However, she did add in a pair of classic silver hoops and a silver wristlet both of which complimented her look in the best way possible.