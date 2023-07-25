Alaya F Shares A SEXY Self-Styling Video As She Seeks Inspiration From Tinkerbell For A Concert, Watch Video

Alaya F is absolutely sensational and the star always knows how to get hearts racing. The young actress has an extreme know-how of fashion and fashionably speaking she has never had a dull moment. Her sartorial choices are a cut above the rest but what most certainly works for her is the fact that her outfits are often a reflection of her amazing personality, which is absolutely uber-cool.

While Alaya in the past has shared skincare videos, she has never shared a ‘Get Ready With Me’ or what is popularly known as GRWM content. The actress took to her social media accounts recently to share her first GRWM video and fan are obsessed with her look.

In case, you have missed out on her video, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

The actress sought inspiration from the fictional character, Tinkerbell as she prepped herself up to make a rather stylish appearance at a concert. She started off with a black corset top that featured a lovely sweetheart neckline, accentuating her stellar figure. She paired up her top with a mint green A-line short skirt which completely did justice to her stunning long legs. The contrasting colours of the top and the skirt went perfectly together and the fit of the two created a lovely silhouette.

In the video, Alaya admits that she has “recently gotten into this long socks trend" and thus she added it to the look too and paired that up with “edgy cool" black boots. What is mesmerising is the fact that even though this look is extremely contemporary and sexy it has a fairytale sort of a vibe to it. Alaya further accessorised her look with a cute crossbody black bag.

In terms of jewellery to match the look, Alaya went really minimal with golden butterfly studs, an infinity necklace and a necklace with her name signifying the fact that “self-love" matters to her. She also added sleek golden bangles to amp up the already brilliant look. For makeup, Alaya sported a nominal makeup look, allowing her real skin to take centre stage. Her eyebrows were well-sculpted and the subtle touch of blush and highlighter on her face looked great. The hair bun went well with the look too.