Alaya F Stuns In A Lovely Blush Pink Ethnic Ensemble Worth Rs 1,20,000; Details Inside

Alaya F has an impeccable sartorial sense, she puts a lot of thought behind her outfits which is quite well reflected in the choices she makes. The young actress can pull off anything with the utmost panache, starting from sultry bikini sets to the most gorgeous ethnic ensembles, you name it! Alaya has a tremendous know-how of fashion and that always works out for the best when it comes to her.

Recently the gorgeous diva took the internet by storm with pictures of herself wearing the loveliest ethnic ensemble. Fashion enthusiasts and critics have completely been in love with the look. In case, you have missed out on it, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya sported a beautiful suit set worth Rs. 1,20,000 from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre. The suit set featured an anarkali-style kurti along with a matching churidhar and a dupatta. What truly stood out was the tonal floral embroidery on the bodice that was subtle yet very very striking, it gave the entire ensemble a celestial touch. The blush pink colour complimented Alaya extremely well and the flowy structure of the outfit looked fantastic on her well-toned body creating a mesmerising silhouette.

Styled by the impeccable Mohit Rai, Alaya accessorised this outfit with mirror-worked block heels from the brand Aparajita Toor and is priced at Rs. 8,199 onwards. She further went on to add only a pair of earrings from Anita Dongre’s collection to enhance the look. Everything about this look was extremely peaceful, not a single thing looked rushed and Alaya carried it so well.

In terms of makeup, Alaya took the minimalistic route to be glam and went ahead with a dewy base and well-sculpted eyebrows. The subtle eyeshadow and the gorgeous lip shade elevated the entire look to a whole other dimension.