Alaya F's Latest Denim Co-Ord Set Is A Must-Have Addition To Your Wardrobe

Alaya F is quickly becoming a fashion icon in the entertainment industry, despite her short stint in the movie business. Her impeccable fashion sense has landed her a spot on numerous “best-dressed" celebrity lists, and her fans are taking notice of her style choices. Whether she’s attending red-carpet events or just out and about, Alaya’s fashion choices exude classic sophistication. As she promotes her latest film U-turn, her stylish appearances have become a trending topic on social media. Her recent coordinated jackets and jeans, paired with a white bralette, have sparked conversation among fashion enthusiasts.

Over the weekend, Alaya F treated her Instagram followers to some stunning new pictures showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. The rising star donned a chic printed denim co-ord set from the renowned Karl Lagerfeld clothing line, styled by the talented Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. Alaya completed the look with a stylish white bralette, adding a touch of comfort to her fashionable ensemble. Her makeup was flawless, featuring pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, voluminous mascara, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. Alaya’s fun caption, “Kalacar," added to the playful vibe of her post, which has since become a hot topic of discussion among her fans.

Earlier, Alaya wore a striking H&M x Mugler black outfit that turned heads. She sported a classic ensemble with narrow straps. The dress had a round neckline and sheer accents on the torso. What set it apart from other black outfits was its asymmetrical hemline and soft waist drapes. Alaya completed the look with black translucent gloves, thin black net stockings, and black strappy heels, nailing the monochromatic trend. She accessorized with silver star-shaped earrings, keeping the glam minimal with nude-tinted, shimmering makeup, just the way she likes it. Her straightened hair was styled in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in Arif Khan’s directorial film U-Turn alongside Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati and Shriidhar Dubey in crucial roles. She will next be seen sharing screen space alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is expected to release on December 22, 2023.

