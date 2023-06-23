Alaya F's Makeup Routine Is Simple And Effective, Watch Video

Alaya F is someone who makes sure to put her best foot forward in terms of both fashion and makeup. The actress often takes to her social media accounts to share bits and pieces of her life with her fans and followers. One thing which is extremely evident is that her social media is a reflection of her super fun personality and she is extremely honest in terms of whatever she shares.

Alaya recently took to her social media account to share a quick self-makeup routine. She captioned the post, saying, “Getting ready? Content banao." If you have not checked out her video yet, check it out here-

Her makeup routine seems to be extremely simple and sorted- there are not too many steps and is not something unachievable. If you are someone who has been keen on learning makeup and want to understand the very basics of it then this can act as a brilliant tutorial. Alaya does not do anything very complicated but rather sticks to the very basic and like always nails the minimalistic look.

She starts off by hydrating her skin with a good amount of serum and one must notice the ways she massages it on her face in order to revitalise her skin and hydrate it well. Next, she goes on to apply a good amount of moisturiser and foundation and blends both extremely well. Following that she contours her jawlines and cheeks and the application of the product is once again noteworthy.

After the base is done, Alaya shifts to doing her eye makeup and the steps of which are easy too. Now, a lot of people often chose to do their eye makeup first and then their base but it completely depends on one’s preference and nobody really can have a say on that. The glossy nude lip shade went supremely well with the look.