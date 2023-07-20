Alcohol, Stress, Poor Lifestyle May Affect Fertility In Men

The ability to conceive and reproductive health are both critically dependent on male fertility. Studies show that some decisions might significantly affect male fertility, possibly resulting in infertility. Although infertility is prevalent and rising alarmingly in India, there are many factors affecting it. Due to reproductive system failure, infertility can affect males, making it impossible for a couple to conceive even having frequent intercourse for 12 months. One’s fertility can be strongly impacted by a variety of things.

Physical activity:

Male fertility is influenced by both weight and physical activity. Regular exercise helps with fertility, although intense physical activity and excessive exercise have dangers. Additionally, there is a link between obesity and worse sperm quality, highlighting how crucial it is to maintain a healthy weight for fertility. Medical Factors:

Hormone levels can be impacted by diseases including hypogonadism and hyperprolactinemia, which can affect fertility. Options for treatment are available to increase fertility and return to the hormonal equilibrium. Sperm quality and fertility are negatively impacted by the disorder known as varicocele, which is characterised by swollen veins in the scrotum. Varicocele can be treated surgically and non-surgically, and both procedures can enhance reproductive health. Lifestyle Choices:

A number of variables, such as lifestyle choices, health issues, psychological well-being, and hereditary factors, have an impact on male fertility. A balanced diet is essential for enhancing male fertility. Zinc, folate, and antioxidants are nutrients that are crucial for sperm production as well as for general reproductive health. Conversely, sperm quality and quantity are impacted by obesity and dietary inadequacies, which have a negative impact on fertility. Alcohol intake lowers fertility whereas smoking has a detrimental impact on sperm quality and quantity. Male infertility and illicit drug use are linked, which adds to the problem of reproduction. Psychological factors:

In terms of male fertility, psychological issues are also quite important. The male reproductive function can be negatively impacted by chronic stress, which can result in hormonal changes that decrease fertility. For managing stress and improving fertility, coping skills and stress reduction approaches are crucial. Male fertility can be affected by mental health conditions including depression and anxiety, and psychotropic drugs may have adverse effects on reproductive health. Supporting fertility requires seeking expert assistance and taking care of one’s mental health. Genetic Factors:

Around 15 per cent of male infertility is caused by genetic causes. Genetic elements can be divided into single-gene mutations and chromosomal abnormalities. Notably, one of the main genetic factors contributing to male infertility is chromosomal abnormalities, which entail uncommon chromosomal rearrangements.