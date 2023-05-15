Alia Bhatt Aced A Denim-Driven Look As She Jetted Off To Attend The Gucci Cruise Show In Seoul

Alia Bhatt was spotted recently at the airport as she was all set to fly to Seoul to attend the Gucci Cruise Show 2023. According to speculation, the actress will make her debut at this event as the Global brand ambassador of the revered brand. Last night at the Mumbai airport she definitely made some heads turn as she sported an uber-chic denim look.

The actress with her effortless style and charm, Alia Bhatt showed us why she is a fashion icon. Alia wore a denim long jacket along with a pair of jeans and to break the monotony of colours she wore a cute cream top which came with a frilled collar and long sleeves. We absolutely love the silhouette that was created. Check out the look-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia kept it rather minimal in terms of hair and makeup and simply went ahead with a simple cheek tint and her middle-parted hair and feathered eyebrows definitely took the cake. She accessorised her stellar look with a sling bag from the House of Gucci and the black block heels were such a perfect choice.

Here Is What You Need To Know About Alia’s Collaboration With Gucci

Alia Bhatt has added yet another feather to her cap as she became the newest Global ambassador of the renowned luxury fashion brand Gucci. The news took the fashion industry by storm, and fans can’t seem to stop raving about the collaboration. Alia, known for her impeccable taste in fashion, is said to be the perfect fit for the brand known for its high-end fashion and exquisite designs. The announcement was made through Gucci’s social media handles, where they shared a stunning picture of Alia.

In case you missed the announcement, check it out-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

top videos

In addition to Alia, Gucci’s worldwide representative’s assemblage including the K-pop ensemble Exo’s KAI, NewJeans’ Hanni, South Korean melodist IU (Lee Ji-eun), and performer Shin Min-a, all of whom are scheduled to be present at the event.