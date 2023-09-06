CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt Announces Joint Venture with Isha Ambani: 'This Is Also About Two Moms Coming...'

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 17:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt's brand Ed-a-Mamma has joined hands with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Alia Bhatt announced on Instagram that her line of maternity and children's clothing, 'Ed-a-Mamma,' has partnered with Relaince Industries in an effort to share their love of environmentally friendly clothing with the world.

Alia Bhatt who had turned entrepreneur, with the launch of her kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2019, has now some exciting news coming. The brand that offers a range of naturally sourced and sustainable apparel for kids in the age group of 2-14 years had also recently announced the launch of it’s maternity wear in 2022, at a time when Alia was preparing to be a mom by herself. Back then, Alia took to Instagram to announce the launch of brand and even did a photoshoot with children.

The 29-year-old, who became a mother in November last year, took to Instagram to announce that the new collection, designed to make “nursing easier.” Check out her post right here-

Right now, Alia Bhatt’s brand Ed-a-Mamma has joined hands with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Sharing the big news with her fans and well-wishers across the globe, Alia put out an image with Isha Ambani on her Instagram page with a caption that read, “Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture. Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children’s products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly. On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special 💛"

In this much-exciting announcement. Alia’s friends, family and fans around showered the comment box with heaps of hearts, love and wishes for the new venture. Karan Johar commented “Badhai ho❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so proud" on Alia’s post.

