Alia Bhatt Announces Joint Venture with Isha Ambani: 'This Is Also About Two Moms Coming...'

Alia Bhatt who had turned entrepreneur, with the launch of her kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2019, has now some exciting news coming. The brand that offers a range of naturally sourced and sustainable apparel for kids in the age group of 2-14 years had also recently announced the launch of it’s maternity wear in 2022, at a time when Alia was preparing to be a mom by herself. Back then, Alia took to Instagram to announce the launch of brand and even did a photoshoot with children.

The 29-year-old, who became a mother in November last year, took to Instagram to announce that the new collection, designed to make “nursing easier.” Check out her post right here-

Right now, Alia Bhatt’s brand Ed-a-Mamma has joined hands with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Sharing the big news with her fans and well-wishers across the globe, Alia put out an image with Isha Ambani on her Instagram page with a caption that read, “Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture. Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children’s products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly. On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special 💛"

In this much-exciting announcement. Alia’s friends, family and fans around showered the comment box with heaps of hearts, love and wishes for the new venture. Karan Johar commented “Badhai ho❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so proud" on Alia’s post.