Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor To Malaika Arora: Bollywood Stars That Will Inspire You To Begin A Fitness Routine

Bollywood actresses have long been admired for their beauty, grace, and fitness. Be it Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, or Taapsee Pannu, these stars are an inspiration to millions of people who aspire to achieve a healthy and active lifestyle. From cardio and strength training to yoga and dance workouts, these celebrities leave no stone unturned in achieving their fitness goals. If you also want to start your fitness journey, you can add these exercises practised by Bollywood actors into your daily routine.

Yoga

Yoga is more than just a form of exercise. This ancient practice has stood the test of time and continues to be a popular choice for those seeking physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The benefits of yoga are numerous and include increased flexibility, strength, balance, and energy. Yoga reduces stress and anxiety. If you are looking to incorporate yoga into your daily routine, there’s no better teacher than Malaika Arora. Her love for yoga and fitness is evident in the way she approaches each class with enthusiasm, focus, and precision.

Cardio

Cardio involves exercises aimed at raising your heart rate and breathing rate to improve cardiovascular health. It includes activities like running, cycling, and dancing. Talking about cardio and not mentioning Alia Bhatt is impossible. Alia Bhatt’s dedication to fitness is an inspiration to many, and her commitment to cardio workouts is particularly impressive. The Bollywood actress was once seen jamming on Tere Pyaar Mein while doing her cardio workout. From high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to dance-based cardio routines, Alia approaches every workout with zeal.

Pilates

Pilates is a form of low-impact exercise that focuses on strengthening the core muscles, improving posture, and enhancing flexibility. It involves a series of controlled movements and breathing techniques that promote physical and mental well-being. Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known pilates enthusiast who frequently flaunts her devotion to the routine.

Weight Lifting

Weight lifting builds muscle, increases strength, and betters overall fitness. It can help improve bone density, increase metabolism, and enhance athletic performance. Weightlifting is a challenging and rewarding form of exercise suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. Taapsee Pannu’s commitment to weight lifting is evident in her toned physique and serves as a testament to the benefits of incorporating strength training into your fitness routine.

