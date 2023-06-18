Alia Bhatt Leaves a Piece of Her Heart at Netflix Tudum Event; Stuns in a Herve Leger Top and Skirt

Alia Bhatt won hearts at Netflix Tudum, a global pop culture event hosted in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, Alia was accompanied by her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan at the global fan event.

Looking stunning at the global event, Alia opted for a Herve Leger top and skirt in the shade of green. The ensemble featured a fitted bodice with ruffled peplum and a long slim skirt. The outfit consisted of shoulder straps and a centre back slit that added drama to the overall look. Alia looked at ease and in her element as she spoke about her character Keya Dhawan in the much awaited action-thriller Heart of Stone.

Over the last couple of days, Alia has been serving serious boss vibes with her style statement. From boxy blazers to cropped waistcoats, every look Alia has adorned has been edgy, bold and glamorous.

Celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia has not only celebrated Alia’s versatile personality through her styling but has also set the mood board for those who love to travel in style. Wearing her heart on her sleeve and upping her style game with every classic look, Alia kicked off the Heart of Stone film promotions, with a fun and quirky airport look. Alia adorned a cropped knitted top with multi-coloured heart motifs and paired it with classic jeans.

You have to give to Alia and her team, who make jet lag look so sexy! Acing pink like never before, Alia adorned a three piece ensemble from the clothing brand, Ganni featuring an oversized blazer, bralette and a skirt. A trail-BLAZER indeed! Alia continued her stint with the silhouette in her next look as well. The Gucci blazer and trouser combination exuded badass boss vibes but with a lot of heart.

While her look was powerful, it has the right amount of oomph. Keeping it comfortable yet sexy, Alia opted for a Magda Butrym cropped waistcoat featuring 3D flowers cascading down to the center. She paired the embellished waistcoat with a pair of black trousers. The look was styled for her interviews and giving her company in this fun chic look was Gal Gadot who too opted for a waistcoat look in white.

The Netflix Tudum event announced an array of upcoming films and series and had its cast and crew celebrate it with their fans. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Henry Cavill, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan among others.