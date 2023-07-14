Alia Bhatt Looks Picture-Perfect as She Drapes a Gorgeous Black Dotted Saree; See Photos

A true-blue fashionista, Alia Bhatt captivates in both traditional and Western attire with ease. She possesses an excellent sense of style. The actress stunned everyone by dressing in a black six-yard wonder at the recent premiere of Prime Video’s business reality series Mission Start Ab. Her beautiful style was given a lighthearted twist by the delightful polka dot motifs on her saree. The actress displayed her slender shoulders while wearing a shirt with no sleeves. She entered with dangling earrings that complemented her desi persona nicely as they flowed gently. Alia had her hair up in a chic ponytail, giving off an appearance of refinement and composure. The diva’s innate beauty was accentuated with soft glam makeup, which made her the picture of elegance and charm.

Check out her recent post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

In an immaculate white saree, Alia earlier wowed everyone with her ethereal presence. Her saree attractiveness was enhanced by the beautiful sleeves of the chikankari blouse. The actress kept her accessories to a minimum and let her gorgeous earrings take centre stage. Her middle-parted, straight hair fell in a graceful waterfall. The tiny bindi gave the outfit an extra dose of tradition. Bhatt rocked the soft glam look while staying true to her personal aesthetic.

At Sid-Kiara’s wedding celebration, the mother of one turned attention with her outfit selection. She decided on a shimmering saree by Sawan Gandhi. She looked glamorous thanks to the blingy sheen of the translucent fabric. Her ears were decked with sparkling diamond earrings that complemented her stunning saree nicely.

When Alia embraced a shiny silver drape, she exuded sheer magnificence. A further touch of glitz was supplied by the strap-shiny blouse in a complementary colour scheme. Her monochrome charm was accentuated by the silver jhumkas hanging from her ears.

The actress sported a stunning white saree with black borders throughout while promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. The white borders on the sleeveless black blouse offered a hint of contrast and refinement.

Our hearts are often set aflutter by Alia Bhatt’s saree looks. We should wait and see what sort of drapes she chooses for subsequent events.